Rochester mayor addresses downtown business closures

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – City of Rochester Mayor Kim Norton is addressing recent closures of some downtown businesses.

The US Bank, located at 155 1st Ave. SW in the skyway, announced it will be permanently closing on Jan. 17, 2023. According to US Bank, customer habits have changed, as more do their banking online.

Last week, Mayor Kim Norton spoke about the recent closures of some downtown businesses including Hefe Rojo and Newt’s.

“I am concerned for our city center,” Norton said.

“I can tell you this, with coming back from the City Lab 2022 Conference, mayors and cities across the country are dealing with this, so this isn’t unique to Rochester. This is a phenomenon that’s happening. That conference was filled with ideas of what we can and should do differently.”

Norton said she plans on watching what other cities do to address business closures. She added one solution is adding housing downtown.

“With putting more housing downtown, we can replace people who may not come to work with people who live downtown,” she said. “I do believe many businesses in the city center will stay. It will come back. It’s just how quickly, but it’s really hard to be patient. It’s really sad to see those businesses close, but that’s where we are at right now.”

Other businesses that have closed within the last couple years have been Potbelly’s Sandwich Shop, The Loop, Jerk King, Porch and Cameo and Dooley’s and Legends Bar and Grill.

