Owatonna police seek public’s help in locating missing teen

Authorities say 15-year-old Alexa Moreno-Lopez was last seen in September.
By Meghan Grey
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - Owatonna police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teen

Police believe she could be with a relative living in the Willmar area, named Carlos Castillo-Torrez.

Moreno-Lopez is five-three with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact police.

