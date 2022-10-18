MnDOT offers $650,000 in grants for schools, communities to develop Safe Routes to School programs

International Walk to School Day
International Walk to School Day(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation is helping communities invest in safer places for students to walk or bike to school.

Minnesota communities and schools can apply for $650,000 in grant opportunities through MnDOT’s Safe Routes to School program.

There are two types of grants available. “Boost” grants support *existing Safe Routes to School plans. That application is due by November 30.

Planning assistance grants are available to help engage community members, analyze existing data and prioritize strategies for new routes. Applications for planning assistance grants are due January 11, 2023

Since 2006, MnDOT has worked with more than 500 schools and communities in the state.

