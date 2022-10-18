Minnesota High School Football Rankings - October 18, 2022

Rankings based on the votes of media members across Minnesota.
By Mark Poulose
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) – MINNESOTA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL STATE POLLS

For Oct. 18, 2022.

Rankings based on the votes of media members across Minnesota. Includes first-place votes in parentheses, record and total voting points.

LOCAL TEAMS ARE IN BOLD.

CLASS 6A

1. Maple Grove (8) 7-0 89

2. Rosemount (1) 7-0 81

3. Stillwater 7-0 72

4. Eden Prairie 5-2 61

5. Lakeville South 5-2 56

6. Centennial 5-2 38

7. Shakopee 5-2 34

8. Forest Lake 6-1 26

9. Woodbury 6-1 16

10. Prior Lake 4-3 14

Also receiving votes: White Bear Lake 6, Minnetonka 1.

CLASS 5A

1. Mankato West (8) 7-0 97

2. St. Thomas Academy (2) 7-0 92

3. Elk River 7-0 81

4. St. Francis 7-0 65

5. Mahtomedi 6-1 63

6. Chanhassen 6-1 44

7. Rochester Mayo 6-1 42

8. Sauk Rapids-Rice 6-1 25

9. Robbinsdale Armstrong 6-1 24

10. Waconia 5-2 7

Also receiving votes: Bloomington Kennedy 4, Andover 3, Chaska 1, Spring Lake Park 1, St. Paul Harding/Humboldt 1.

CLASS 4A

1. Stewartville (7) 7-0 92

2. Hutchinson (1) 6-1 90

3. Mound Westonka (1) 7-0 78

4. Becker (1) 6-1 74

5. Marshall 7-0 56

6. Grand Rapids 7-0 50

7. Simley 6-1 48

8. Rocori 5-2 18

9. Fridley 5-2 10

10. Hermantown 5-2 7

(tie) Willmar 5-2 7

Also receiving votes: Holy Angels 5, North Branch 5, Byron 4, Kasson-Mantorville 3, Princeton 3.

CLASS 3A

1. Esko (8) 7-0 95

2. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (2) 7-0 90

3. Dassel-Cokato 6-1 75

4. Rochester Lourdes 6-1 69

5. Cannon Falls 6-1 57

6. Waseca 6-1 50

7. Watertown-Mayer 6-1 36

8. Milaca 6-1 35

9. New London-Spicer 6-1 31

10. Minneapolis Henry 6-1 6

Also receiving votes: Fairmont 4, Pequot Lakes 3.

CLASS 2A

1. Chatfield (9) 7-0 99

2. Minneapolis North 7-0 89

3. Barnesville 7-0 79

4. Jackson County Central 7-0

5. Caledonia 6-1 53

6. Eden Valley-Watkins 7-0 53

7. Kimball Area 7-0 38

8. St. Clair/Mankato Loyola 7-0 28

9. Blue Earth Area 6-1 15

10. Rush City 7-0 9

Also receiving votes: Rush City 8, St. Agnes 7, Osakis 5, Pipestone Area 5.

CLASS 1A

1. Lester Prairie (6) 7-0 95

2. Mahnomen/Waubun (2) 7-0 86

3. Fillmore Central 7-0 72

4. Deer River (1) 7-0 67

5. BOLD (1) 6-1 56

6. Minneota 6-1 55

7. Lakeview 6-1 40

8. Mayer Lutheran 5-2 20

9. Dawson-Boyd 6-1 19

10. New York Mills 6-1 18

Also receiving votes: Rushford-Peterson 10, Martin County West 7, Ada-Borup/West 2, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 1, Red Lake County 1, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 1.

NINE-MAN

1. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross (6) 7-0 94

2. Lanesboro (1) 7-0 81

3. Fertile-Beltrami (2) 7-0 78

4. Mountain Iron-Buhl 7-0 69

5. Spring Grove (1) 7-0 67

6. Renville County West 7-0 55

7. Kittson Country Central 7-0 39

8. Verndale 6-1 21

9. Hancock 6-1 20

10. Cherry 6-1 16

Also receiving votes: Nevis 6, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 3, Mabel-Canton 1.

