Midwest Access on the Road: Harmony

HARMONY, Minn. (KTTC) – Kamie Roesler and Nick Janson hit the road for Midwest Access and head to Harmony.

Harmony was founded in 1880. It’s in Fillmore County, and has around 1,000 people.

It’s home to Fillmore Central School District and U.S. Highway 52 and Minnesota Highway 139 are two of the main routes in the community.

Nick and Kamie checked out the Niagara Cave and Monster Bash Haunted House along with a few other big events coming up in Harmony.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.