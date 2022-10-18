Firefighters battle early morning garage fire in Southeast Rochester

Firefighters on the scene of a garage fire in Southeast Rochester
Firefighters on the scene of a garage fire in Southeast Rochester
By Stevan Stojanovic
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – No one was hurt in a garage fire in Southeast Rochester.

It happened around 4:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 3800 block of 25th Street Southeast.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, when crews arrived, flames were visible on the outside of the garage on the side that was nearest to a house.

Firefighters worked to protect the house while putting out the fire.

Garage Fire in Southeast Rochester
Garage Fire in Southeast Rochester

The garage had significant damage and no nearby structures were affected.

The cause is under investigation.

