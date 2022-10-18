Athlete of the Week - Owen Sikkink, Stewartville Tigers Football

Stewartville, Minn. (KTTC) – No one has figured out how to stop Stewartville’s Owen Sikkink this season. The six-foot senior averages more than 10 yards per carry and scores a touchdown every 3-4 times he touches the ball.

“I just try to make people miss,” Sikkink said. “Juking people out is the way I like to go. I try to make people miss, and it’s worked out thus far.”

To say it’s “worked out” would be an understatement. Sikkink is the tip of the spear for a 7-0 Stewartville football team that ranks 1st in Class 4A. The senior has racked up the lion’s share of the yards, but he knows where his bread is buttered – with the linemen.

“We’ve dominated the line of scrimmage and it shows,” he said. “It’s a two-way street. They work for me, and I work for them. If they mess up, I’m going to try and help them out, but they’re going to give me those holes and I’m going to try to help them out and get them some recognition as well.”

Tigers’ head coach Garrett Mueller has used Sikkink in a variety of ways this season. Number 3 has scored a touchdown via rush, reception, and return. He’s also completed a pass attempt – for 41 yards.

“He draws so much attention from the defense,” said Mueller. “We’re able to move him around and use him in so many different ways. Makes it difficult for defenses to identify where he is and what he’s doing for us offensively, and then it just makes it easier for his teammates to be successful.”

Mueller also says Sikkink is much more than a football player – and that his work in the classroom helps him perform on the grid iron.

“Outstanding student in the classroom and then that carries over to everything he does outside the classroom as well,” Mueller said. “Very successful football player, very successful baseball player, is a part of our National Honor Society, does tutoring, gives back with volunteer hours in the community. Success is going to come when that talent meets hard work, and he’s a great case of that.”

Owen Sikkink of the Stewartville Tigers football team is this week’s KTTC Athlete of the Week.

