Another cold day Wednesday; Much warmer temps arrive for the weekend

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Another cold night is in store for the region as temperatures fall into the low 20s and wind chill values in the teens. Winds will be calm out of the northwest at 3-8 mph with mainly clear skies.

Conditions remain cold and well below average on Wednesday, but should be the last chilly day before warmer weather moves in for the second half of the week. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-40s with partly sunny skies and light northwest winds at 5-10 mph.

By Thursday, conditions will begin to feel much more comfortable as temperatures rebound to seasonal levels in the mid-50s. A mix of sun and clouds is expected throughout the day with light northwest winds at 5-10 mph.

A beautiful weekend is in store for southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa as temperatures climb above average into the 60s and 70s. Abundant sunshine is expected Friday and Saturday with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s. Our area could see one more day with temperatures in the low 70s. The average last 70-degree day in Rochester is October 21st.

Temperatures are expected to cool back into the 50s early next week with isolated to scattered showers possible.





