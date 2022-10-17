“Timeless Traditions” quilt show in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The “Timeless Traditions” Quilt Show joined Midwest Access Monday.

The Rochester Quilters’ Sew-ciety will host their biennial quilt show “Timeless Traditions” on Friday, October 21st and Saturday, October 22nd, 2022. It will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. The group invites the community to attend and view a variety of beautiful hand-made quilts and wall hangings on display.

Admission is $5.

