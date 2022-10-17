A night in the Wykoff Jail Haus

WYKOFF, Minn. (KTTC) – If you want to know what it’s like to spend a night behind bars without actually getting arrested, this unique adventure might be for you. The historic Wykoff Jail Haus is available for rent. The Jail Haus was built in the late 1800s and is still owned by the city. It’s located roughly 40 miles south of Rochester in a town of about 450 people.

Inside you will find two small rooms with a bathroom. There is a queen-sized bed, but also two jail cell bunks.

This Airbnb experience is listed for roughly $104 a night before taxes.

Former Survivor contestant (Season 2) and Midwest traveler, Mitchell Olson, joined Midwest Access Tuesday to chat about his experience in the Wykoff Jail.

He and his husband stayed in the jail, and they even dressed the part.

Check out the attached video for extended details about his stay.

Tiny home on Airbnb hosted by the City of Wykoff (Mitchell Olson)

