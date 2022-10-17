Near record low temps possible Tuesday morning; Warming trend ahead for the late week

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re dealing with a very cold start to the work week and a chilly night is in store for the region. Overnight temperatures will fall into the low 20s and could challenge or even break record low temperatures in a few locations Tuesday morning. Sky conditions will be mostly clear with light northwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Following a chilly start to the day, conditions will remain cold throughout the day Tuesday. Afternoon highs will remain well below normal in the low 40s with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid-40s on Wednesday before climbing into the mid-50s on Thursday. Both days will feature pleasant sunshine and light winds.

Our warming trend continues into the late week and weekend as seasonal and even above-normal temperatures return to the region. Highs will be in the mid-60s Friday and Saturday with mostly sunny skies.

Warm conditions remain through Sunday with highs in the upper 60s before temperatures settle back into the mid-50s for the start of the new week.

Rain chances will continue to be absent from the forecast through the weekend, but isolated rain chances are possible next Monday.

