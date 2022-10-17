Mayo Clinic leaders mark major milestone in construction of new research building

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mayo Clinic leaders marked a major milestone in construction of the new research building that will be located downtown Rochester.

Mayo Clinic’s Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Building will include incremental facilities for basic and translational cancer biology as well as other areas of scientific inquiry, according to Mayo Clinic.

The building will be accessible from the subway and street level, where it will connect key research capabilities in the Southwest edge of the Rochester campus and serve as Mayo Clinic’s primary focal point for translational research.

The commemorative “topping off” ceremony was held Monday morning where the last beam was signed and placed on the 11th floor of the building.

Mayo Clinic Research and executive leaders, elected officials and community leaders joined the ceremony.

Below are photos of what the building will look like when finished. The building is set to open at the end of 2023.

Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Building (Mayo Clinic)

A time lapse of the construction can be found here.

