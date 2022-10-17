Mayo Clinic leaders mark major milestone in construction of new research building

Mayo Clinic beam ceremony
Mayo Clinic beam ceremony(KTTC)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mayo Clinic leaders marked a major milestone in construction of the new research building that will be located downtown Rochester.

Mayo Clinic’s Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Building will include incremental facilities for basic and translational cancer biology as well as other areas of scientific inquiry, according to Mayo Clinic.

The building will be accessible from the subway and street level, where it will connect key research capabilities in the Southwest edge of the Rochester campus and serve as Mayo Clinic’s primary focal point for translational research.

The commemorative “topping off” ceremony was held Monday morning where the last beam was signed and placed on the 11th floor of the building.

Mayo Clinic Research and executive leaders, elected officials and community leaders joined the ceremony.

Below are photos of what the building will look like when finished. The building is set to open at the end of 2023.

Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Building
Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Building(Mayo Clinic)
Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Building
Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Building(Mayo Clinic)

A time lapse of the construction can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester craft fair draws crowd
Rochester craft fair draws crowd, variety of vendors
House fire sends one person to the hospital
House fire sends 74-year-old man to the hospital
Minnesota Thrifter
Minnesota Thrifter Pop-Up Shop this weekend
GEOTEK breaking ground on new expansion
Stewartville manufacturer breaks ground on expansion project, plans to add more jobs
Chuck Sibley
KTTC photographer Chuck Sibley inducted into Emmys Gold Circle

Latest News

Mayo Clinic leaders mark major milestone in construction of new research building
Mayo Clinic leaders mark major milestone in construction of new research building
FILE - Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills,...
Kanye West to buy conservative social media platform Parler
Mike Schank poses holding a guitar in this Feb. 20, 2002 photo. Schank, best known for his good...
Actor in cult favorite ‘American Movie’ dead at 56
Fire
Electrical wire fire causes $5K in damages to Albert Lea home