House fire sends one person to the hospital

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – An investigation is underway after a house fire in southeast Rochester sent on person to the hospital.

The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown.

The fire happened around 8:45 p.m. Sunday night on 8th Ave SE.

When firefighters arrived, they saw fire coming from the roof on the back of the house.

No word yet on the amount of damage at the home.

