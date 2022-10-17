Good Gifts Gala is October 27

KTTC
KTTC(Good Earth Village)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Good Gifts Gala is October 27 at the Rochester International Event Center. It’s a fundraiser for Good Earth Village. Evening events will include live music and social hour, tapas and dessert, a brief program and live auction.

Tickets are $85 per person and will be available to purchase by clicking HERE, $45 of each ticket qualifies as a gift and is eligible for a tax deduction.

The online auction will open Tuesday, October 25.

Learn more about Good Earth Village here.

