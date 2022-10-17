Former Mayo employees terminated over vaccine policy get emails about open clinic jobs

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Michael Oder
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Former Mayo Clinic employees who were terminated for not meeting the clinic’s vaccination policy have started getting emails from the clinic about open positions at their former employer.

Many former employees forwarded the emails to KTTC Monday evening. Officials with Mayo confirm the emails are real.

Mayo officials also confirmed there has been no change to the vaccination policy. The clinic confirmed in an email any former employee who was rehired would still have to comply with the vaccination policy.

Roughly 700 Mayo employees were let go in January when the policy went into effect.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester craft fair draws crowd
Rochester craft fair draws crowd, variety of vendors
House fire sends one person to the hospital
House fire sends 74-year-old man to the hospital
Minnesota Thrifter
Minnesota Thrifter Pop-Up Shop this weekend
GEOTEK breaking ground on new expansion
Stewartville manufacturer breaks ground on expansion project, plans to add more jobs
Chuck Sibley
KTTC photographer Chuck Sibley inducted into Emmys Gold Circle

Latest News

FILE - Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills,...
Kanye West to buy conservative social media platform Parler
Rochester, Minn.
“Timeless Traditions” quilt show in Rochester
Mike Schank poses holding a guitar in this Feb. 20, 2002 photo. Schank, best known for his good...
Actor in cult favorite ‘American Movie’ dies at age 53
ACT
ACT preparations at Sylvan Learning