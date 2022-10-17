Former Mayo employees terminated over vaccine policy get emails about open clinic jobs

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Former Mayo Clinic employees who were terminated for not meeting the clinic’s vaccination policy have started getting emails from the clinic about open positions at their former employer.

Many former employees forwarded the emails to KTTC Monday evening. Officials with Mayo confirm the emails are real.

Mayo officials also confirmed there has been no change to the vaccination policy. The clinic confirmed in an email any former employee who was rehired would still have to comply with the vaccination policy.

Roughly 700 Mayo employees were let go in January when the policy went into effect.

