Electrical wire fire causes $5K in damages to Albert Lea home

Fire
Fire(KBJR)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – Albert Lea Fire Rescue, Albert Lea Police Department, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance responded to a house fire in Albert Lea early Monday morning.

According to Albert Lea Fire Rescue, crews responded at 5:50 a.m. to a fire at 411 Commercial Street.

Upon arrival, fire crews found light smoke coming from the back of the building. They entered the home and found and evacuated the owner. The owner was treated and released by Mayo Ambulance at the scene.

No other injuries from the fire were reported.

Fire crews worked through the home and found the fire in the basement. They extinguished the main fire, and remained on scene for about an hour putting out hot spots and flames that had extended into the walls.

Albert Lea Fire Rescue determined the cause to be an electrical wire held in place with a staple nailed too tightly to a wood beam. The wire deteriorated, allowing electricity to discharge or arc and ignite the beam.

Damages are estimated at about $5,000.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester craft fair draws crowd
Rochester craft fair draws crowd, variety of vendors
House fire sends one person to the hospital
House fire sends 74-year-old man to the hospital
Minnesota Thrifter
Minnesota Thrifter Pop-Up Shop this weekend
GEOTEK breaking ground on new expansion
Stewartville manufacturer breaks ground on expansion project, plans to add more jobs
Chuck Sibley
KTTC photographer Chuck Sibley inducted into Emmys Gold Circle

Latest News

Mayo Clinic leaders mark major milestone in construction of new research building
Mayo Clinic leaders mark major milestone in construction of new research building
Mayo Clinic beam ceremony
Mayo Clinic leaders mark major milestone in construction of new research building
FILE - Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills,...
Kanye West to buy conservative social media platform Parler
Mike Schank poses holding a guitar in this Feb. 20, 2002 photo. Schank, best known for his good...
Actor in cult favorite ‘American Movie’ dead at 56