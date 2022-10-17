Eagles Cancer Telethon auditions begin end of month

Eagles Cancer Telethon
Eagles Cancer Telethon
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The Eagles Cancer Telethon is a favorite at KTTC and a great way for many to make a difference. The telethon is televised LIVE on KTTC.

This year it will be January 14-15 at the Mayo Civic Center.

Telethon auditions for performers are just around the corner.

October 30: 12-3 Rochester Eagles Club

November 6: 12-3 Rochester Eagles Club

Contact info for questions: Dawn Peck radl@chartermi.net or 507-288-1743

Number of acts: Varies each year but one year there were over 120

Types of Talent: all kinds

Dates of Telethon: January 14th and 15th at the Mayo Civic Center

For more details about the event, click here.

