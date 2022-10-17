DIY Halloween costumes made from boxes

By Kelsey Marier
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – If you’re searching for affordable or last-minute Halloween costumes, the TWO MEN AND A TRUCK moving company in Rochester shared ways to create unique costumes out of boxes and other household items.

With costumes getting pricier each year, making “boxtumes” is a great way to keep costs down and create a fun family activity at the same time.

Kevin Sarmiento, Assistant General Manager with TWO MEN AND A TRUCK in Rochester, was on KTTC News Today with a variety of box costumes, including a unicorn, portable flower garden, and a monster!

DIY Halloween Costumes
DIY Halloween Costumes(KTTC)

