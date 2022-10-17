Digital divide in Southeastern Minnesota, 50 computers given out in Austin

Computers
Computers(WAVE News)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – The digital divide is stronger than ever. It’s unfortunate. The city of Austin is working to bridge the gap. Just last week, 50 computers were given to families in need in an event called ‘PCs for People.’

A variety of community organizations wrote and received a grant to assist in the need for digital equity in the Austin community. One piece of the grant was to purchase computers for people in our community who need a device to allow them access to things like; job searches/applications, school registration and parent portal, medical appointments, banking, etc.

PCs for People partnered with Austin in this project, and they were in Austin to distribute the devices.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester craft fair draws crowd
Rochester craft fair draws crowd, variety of vendors
House fire sends one person to the hospital
House fire sends 74-year-old man to the hospital
Minnesota Thrifter
Minnesota Thrifter Pop-Up Shop this weekend
GEOTEK breaking ground on new expansion
Stewartville manufacturer breaks ground on expansion project, plans to add more jobs
Chuck Sibley
KTTC photographer Chuck Sibley inducted into Emmys Gold Circle

Latest News

Eagles Cancer Telethon
Eagles Cancer Telethon auditions begin end of month
KTTC
Good Gifts Gala is October 27
Austin, MN
‘Petal it Forward’ on October 19
FILE - Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills,...
Kanye West to buy conservative social media platform Parler