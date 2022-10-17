Digital divide in Southeastern Minnesota, 50 computers given out in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – The digital divide is stronger than ever. It’s unfortunate. The city of Austin is working to bridge the gap. Just last week, 50 computers were given to families in need in an event called ‘PCs for People.’

A variety of community organizations wrote and received a grant to assist in the need for digital equity in the Austin community. One piece of the grant was to purchase computers for people in our community who need a device to allow them access to things like; job searches/applications, school registration and parent portal, medical appointments, banking, etc.

PCs for People partnered with Austin in this project, and they were in Austin to distribute the devices.

