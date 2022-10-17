Blustery and cold today; temps will slowly warm this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re dealing with quite a blast of unseasonably cold air from the heart of northeastern Canada to start the week. A large storm system to our east is helping pull in that cold air on some harsh northwest winds, making for a blustery and cold Monday. High temperatures will only be in the mid-30s this afternoon. That’s more than 20 degrees below the seasonal average and sets us up for potential records for cold high temperatures for this date. The current record for Rochester, for example, is 36 degrees set in 1972 and we’re expecting to end up a degree or two colder than that! Wind chill values will only be in the teens to low 20s throughout the day, giving us a preview of conditions we would normally experience in early December.

High temps will be in the 30s this afternoon. (KTTC)

The afternoon temps in Rochester will be near the record for the coldest high temp ever on this date. (KTTC)

Wind chill values will be in the 20s today and then single digits are expected tonight. (KTTC)

Clouds will clear off tonight with slightly lighter winds, setting the stage for a very cold night. Temperatures will drop to the upper 20s shortly after sunset with overnight lows around 20 degrees. Wind chill values will be in the single digits at times.

Tuesday looks sunnier, slightly warmer, and a bit less gusty than today’s weather. We’ll have mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the low 40s and a brisk northwest breeze will occasionally reach 20 miles per hour. Wind chill levels will be in the 20s to low 30s throughout the day.

We'll have mostly sunny skies Tuesday with highs in the low 40s and a brisk northwest breeze. (KTTC)

We’ll have abundant sunshine Wednesday with a slight northwest breeze and high temperatures will be in the mid-40s, about ten degrees cooler than the seasonal average.

Warmer air will continue to build into the region on Thursday and high temperatures will be in the low 50s with a slight westerly breeze.

Temps will warm a little each day as we move toward the weekend. (KTTC)

We’ll have bright, mild sunshine on Friday with high temperatures in the low 60s with readings warming to the mid-60s on Saturday. Sunday will be breezier, but also warmer with high temperatures in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. A few light showers will be possible Sunday evening with more widespread rain possible next Monday.

Temps will quickly to mild levels over the weekend and then fall next week. (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.