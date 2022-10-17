Blustery and cold today; a slow warming trend is ahead this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re starting the week with the coldest weather of the season so far as a very cold air mass pours into the region on some harsh northwest winds. A large storm system planted in the midst of the Great Lakes to our east is pulling in this cold air while generating some scattered clouds and those gusty winds. High temperatures will only be in the mid-30s this afternoon. That’s more than 20 degrees below the seasonal average and sets us up for potential records for cold high temperatures for this date. The current record for Rochester, for example, is 36 degrees set in 1972 and we’re expecting to end up a degree or two colder than that! Wind chill values will only be in the teens to low 20s throughout the day, giving us a preview of conditions we would normally experience in early December.

We'll have occasional sunshine and clouds today with gusty, cold winds and high temps will be in the 30s. (KTTC)

Wind chill values will be in the teens and 20s today. (KTTC)

There's a chance we'll be setting a new record high for the coldest high temperature on this date in Rochester. (KTTC)

Temps will slowly climb to the 30s with wind chill values in the teens and 20s today. (KTTC)

Clouds will clear off tonight with slightly lighter winds, setting the stage for a very cold night. Temperatures will drop to the upper 20s shortly after sunset with overnight lows around 20 degrees. Wind chill values will be in the single digits at times.

Tuesday looks sunnier, slightly warmer, and a bit less gusty than today’s weather. We’ll have mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the low 40s and a brisk northwest breeze will occasionally reach 20 miles per hour. Wind chill levels will be in the 20s to low 30s throughout the day.

We'll have mostly sunny skies Tuesday with high temps in the low 40s. (KTTC)

We’ll have abundant sunshine Wednesday with a slight northwest breeze and high temperatures will be in the mid-40s, about ten degrees cooler than the seasonal average.

Warmer air will continue to build into the region on Thursday and high temperatures will be in the low 50s with a slight westerly breeze.

We'll have high temps in the 30s and 40s to start the week before much warmer air returns to the region in the latter part of the week. (KTTC)

We’ll have bright, mild sunshine on Friday with high temperatures in the low 60s with readings warming to the mid-60s on Saturday. Sunday will be breezier, but also warmer with high temperatures in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. A few light showers will be possible Sunday evening with more widespread rain possible next Monday.

We'll have much warmer weather in the area this weekend with yet another blast of cold weather expected in the upcoming week. (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.