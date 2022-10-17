Artists celebrated at fall market in Rochester

Little Thistle fall market
Little Thistle fall market(kttc)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – More than 45 local artists gathered Sunday to show off and sell their art at a Rochester brewery.

It was the first annual Fall Music & Makers Market at Little Thistle Brewery.

Organizers said they wanted a way to celebrate the fall season, enjoy music, showcase artists and drink beer.

“You know, people that live in Rochester can come out and see all the local artists that make our community beautiful,” event organizer Melissa Eggler said. “Supporting and buying local art is beneficial to our community because all that money goes back into the community.”

Eggler said they are planning on having another marker next year.

