65th Street ramp from Hwy 52 N will be closed Tuesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Northbound Highway 52 motorists in Rochester will encounter exit ramp and lane closures, and a detour Tuesday, Oct. 18 as crews make repairs.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), a full closure of the ramp is scheduled from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Motorists should stay on Highway 52 north and use the 75th Street exit.

After the morning ramp closure, a partial closure of the ramp is scheduled from 12-3 p.m. At 12 p.m., the left lane of the ramp will open to traffic and the right two lanes will remain closed. Once that stage of work is complete, the left two lanes will close and the right lane will open to traffic.

Weather conditions or other circumstances could change the schedule of this work.

