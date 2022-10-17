65th Street ramp from Hwy 52 N will be closed Tuesday

65th Street ramp from Hwy 52 N will be closed Tuesday
65th Street ramp from Hwy 52 N will be closed Tuesday(Pexels.com)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Northbound Highway 52 motorists in Rochester will encounter exit ramp and lane closures, and a detour Tuesday, Oct. 18 as crews make repairs.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), a full closure of the ramp is scheduled from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Motorists should stay on Highway 52 north and use the 75th Street exit.

After the morning ramp closure, a partial closure of the ramp is scheduled from 12-3 p.m. At 12 p.m., the left lane of the ramp will open to traffic and the right two lanes will remain closed. Once that stage of work is complete, the left two lanes will close and the right lane will open to traffic.

Weather conditions or other circumstances could change the schedule of this work.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester craft fair draws crowd
Rochester craft fair draws crowd, variety of vendors
Minnesota Thrifter
Minnesota Thrifter Pop-Up Shop this weekend
GEOTEK breaking ground on new expansion
Stewartville manufacturer breaks ground on expansion project, plans to add more jobs
Chuck Sibley
KTTC photographer Chuck Sibley inducted into Emmys Gold Circle
Authorities in Nicollet County say the body of Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson, 28, who has been...
UPDATE: Body of missing Nicollet man found

Latest News

FILE - Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills,...
Kanye West to buy conservative social media platform Parler
House fire sends one person to the hospital
House fire sends 74-year-old man to the hospital
DIY Halloween Costumes
DIY Halloween costumes made from boxes
DIY Halloween Costumes
Boxtumes with TWO MEN AND A TRUCK