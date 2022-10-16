“Walk N’ Roll” event aims to help people with disabilities

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The annual fundraiser supporting people with disabilities returned Saturday after a two-year hiatus.

The family-friendly event raises money for Bear Creek Services. A local non-profit, supporting more than 100 people who have disabilities or brain injuries.

“This has been the first time we’ve been able to pull this off for at least two years,” said Lynda Driessen, Bear Creek Services Executive Director. “So, it’s nice to be able to be together and finally be in the same place for a little while.”

Tickets were free of charge but $25 dollars for those who wanted to financially contribute. It ended with a walk or roll to support people who have disabilities.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.