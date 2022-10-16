Vintage flea market draws visitors from all around southeast Minnesota

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – Vintage and antique lovers of all ages made their way to Old River Valley Antique Mall in Stewartville Saturday and Sunday for their twice-annual vintage flea market.

Many different vendors were at the event selling a variety of things from vintage toys, tractors, and die-cast cars to handmade rag rugs, holiday décor, and even baked goods. A local food truck was on site as well.

It was a great event for those wanting to get a head start on their holiday shopping, or those who just love the history of antique and vintage items.

“I love the part about history. And a lot of the items are made in the United States,” Old River Valley Antique Mall owner Chris Randkujath said. “And for most people, including myself, it brings back memories. Like ceramic trees for example. A lot of people will associate those with their grandmother, or they made them themselves.”

Randkujath mentioned that the flea market was very busy on Saturday and was hoping the turnout Sunday would be similar. She also mentioned that a fair amount of their customers are in town for the Mayo Clinic.

The vintage flea market is held twice a year, in June and October.

Although the vintage flea market is only held a few times throughout the year, the Old River Valley Antique Mall is open seven days a week and features items from over 40 vendors.

