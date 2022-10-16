Very cold start to the week; Temps expected to rebound by the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We saw a chilly Sunday across the region, following a seasonal start to the weekend. Unfortunately, the cold weather will stick around for much of the upcoming week before temperatures rebound to near-normal conditions by the weekend.

Tonight, chilly conditions are expected areawide as temperatures fall into the low to mid-20s. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest at 10-15 mph with mostly cloudy skies.

Looking back: last 30 degree high temp (KTTC)

Conditions will feel more like late November or early December as we head back to work and school on Monday. This will be the coldest day of the week, as temperatures only manage to warm into the mid-30s. The last time Rochester had high temperatures in the 30s was back on April 25th. Strong northwest winds at 10-20 mph with gusts near 30 mph will have conditions feeling even colder despite the partly sunny skies.

Temperature trend (KTTC)

Temperatures will continue to stay well below average Tuesday and Wednesday as afternoon highs range from the low to mid-40s. Northwest winds will remain breezy with mostly to partly sunny skies.

By Thursday temperatures will rebound into the low 50s before returning to seasonal conditions in the low 60s on Friday. After a cold start to the week, conditions will be feeling much more like fall with the seasonably warm temps in the mid to upper 60s over the weekend.

Conditions will continue to be dry throughout the coming week as chances for rain remain outside the forecast.

7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.