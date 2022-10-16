Rochester craft fair draws crowd, variety of vendors

By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A craft and vendor fair saw a large turnout Saturday in Rochester.

It was held at Graham Park and Arena. Admission was free and it was open to the public.

Two buildings featured more than 100 booths filled with a variety of different crafts. There were also food trucks on site.

Vendors came from all over southern Minnesota. The event coordinator had been planning the show for nearly ten months.

“I did have to turn quite a few vendors away,” event coordinator Lisa Canedo said. “We actually had just started with one building and then I had such demand for the vendors wanting to be a part of this, that we did a second building onto it.”

There were several Christmas vendors at the show. Organizers said they are already planning a spring show and another fall show next year.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the drivers drove into the woods and ended up with a tree in the passenger seat, while...
Teens survive serious crash while racing after school
Authorities say a suspected drunken driver slammed into a gas station in L'anse Thursday evening.
Man dies after tractor-trailer slams into gas station, sets it ablaze
Authorities in Nicollet County say the body of Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson, 28, who has been...
UPDATE: Body of missing Nicollet man found
Rochester bus shelters damage
Four Rochester bus shelters damaged within 10 days
GEOTEK breaking ground on new expansion
Stewartville manufacturer breaks ground on expansion project, plans to add more jobs

Latest News

Minnesota thrifter event
Minnesota Thrifter pop-up this weekend
Minnesota Thrifter
Minnesota Thrifter Pop-Up Shop this weekend
RITE School
RITE School of Sustainable Living celebrates grand opening
RITE School of Sustainable Living grand opening
RITE School of Sustainable Living celebrates grand opening
"Walk N' Roll" event aims to help people with disabilities
"Walk N' Roll" event aims to help people with disabilities