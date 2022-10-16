Rochester craft fair draws crowd, variety of vendors

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A craft and vendor fair saw a large turnout Saturday in Rochester.

It was held at Graham Park and Arena. Admission was free and it was open to the public.

Two buildings featured more than 100 booths filled with a variety of different crafts. There were also food trucks on site.

Vendors came from all over southern Minnesota. The event coordinator had been planning the show for nearly ten months.

“I did have to turn quite a few vendors away,” event coordinator Lisa Canedo said. “We actually had just started with one building and then I had such demand for the vendors wanting to be a part of this, that we did a second building onto it.”

There were several Christmas vendors at the show. Organizers said they are already planning a spring show and another fall show next year.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.