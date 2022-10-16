RITE School of Sustainable Living celebrates grand opening

By Darian Leddy
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The members of the Lowertown neighborhood in Rochester are coming together to promote sustainability through education.

Saturday was the grant opening for the RITE School of Sustainable Living. RITE stands for Re-Imagining Tomorrow’s Environment.

It’s a place where community members can come to learn more about sustainability.

The school opened about a month ago at a newly remodeled room at the Northrop Community Education Center.

The school is sponsored by Rochester Public Schools and Rochester Community Education.

Different classes include blacksmithing, herbal salve making, learning about solar panels and organic gardening.

“It’s a connecting space. It’s a learning space. It’s a place for us to remember some of the old skills that maybe have died away for awhile and we need to bring these back. It’s also a place to look into the future and explore things that can make our life more sustainable,” RPS executive director of community engagement and partnerships Amy Eich said.

There are classes open right now, some for free and some that require payment for the supplies.

