New mural brightens Rochester neighborhood park

By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Community members on Saturday joined local artists in the painting of a new mural at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park.

All supplies were provided and there were refreshments for those who joined in on the painting. The mural was funded by a Minnesota State Arts Board grant. Cassandra Buck, organizing artist of the mural, sent a survey out for those who live in the community where the new mural was painted.

All elements of the mural are associated with MLK Park in some way.

The mural depicts children playing basketball on the park’s basketball courts, children playing soccer and frisbee golf in the park, and highlights the community garden at the park.

The mural was funded by a Minnesota State Arts Board grant that Buck received earlier this year.

“In my neighborhood, there wasn’t much public art, and I grew up in Rochester. As an artist, I think that, when I was a child, I think about what it would have been like if an artist would’ve come into my neighborhood and did something like this and how important that would’ve been to me growing up,” said Buck.

Saturday’s mural painting was the third installment of community mural events this year. The previous murals were painted at Kutzsky Park and Meadow Park in Rochester.

