Minnesota Thrifter Pop-Up Shop this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Some vintage clothing lovers have the opportunity to check out some pieces this weekend at the Minnesota Thrifter Pop-Up in Rochester.

The pop-up is set up on the second floor of the Castle building in downtown Rochester.

There are many vintage pieces available to purchase like sweaters, jackets, flannels and pants. There are also new sneakers for sale.

A lot of the vintage pieces are from the 80′s and 90′s but there are some items that date back to the 60′s.

The owner of the store, Rochester transplant Sam Schmitz, finds his pieces at a variety of places from thrift shops to estate sales.

He started off his shop on Instagram and has grown his following since and hosts pop up shops in La Crosse and Rochester.

“People realize how bad fast fashion is for the world. You buy something from this website online and you buy like five bucks for it, and then it’s like you only paid five bucks for it so I’ll wear it once and throw it out. A lot of that stuff just ends up in a desert somewhere in some other country. We don’t see it, but it has a pretty big affect,” Minnesota Thrifter owner Sam Schmitz said.

