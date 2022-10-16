Mayo Clinic Radiology Imaging Department open house

By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Prospective radiologists and community members alike were invited to an open house at the Mayo Clinic Gonda Building on Saturday.

The open house allowed attendees to tour the radiology department while connecting with current radiology imaging students and faculty to explore education opportunities offered on Mayo Clinic’s Rochester Campus.

There were opportunities to try out virtual reality, watch a demonstration of an ultrasound, and take “skelfies”, or selfies with some of the department’s skeletons.

“Today is being hosted to promote and create awareness of our radiology imaging programs within Mayo School of Health Sciences,” said Radiology Education program manager Nicole Fischer.

“Our hope is that this is a chance for students from around the area; high school students, college students, to come and see the many career opportunities in radiology and hopefully start to see their future as a member of our department,” said The Associate Chair of Radiology Education Matthew Frick

More information about the Mayo School of Health Sciences radiology programs can be found here.

