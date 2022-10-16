KTTC photographer Chuck Sibley inducted into Emmys Gold Circle

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC longtime photographer Chuck Sibley was inducted into the Upper Midwest Emmys Gold Circle Saturday.

Sibley was honored for his 50 years of working in local tv news in front of hundreds of people at the 2022 Upper Midwest Emmys, which was at the Radisson Hotel at the Mall of America.

According to the Upper Midwest Emmys, the Gold Circle is not an award; it’s a society of honor. It is recognition of eligible individuals who have made a significant contribution to television well above and beyond that required by their job.

His career started in 1972, starting out as a camera operator in the studio. He’s been out in the field as a photographer for 45 years.

Sibley has covered numerous stories, including the Super Bowl, the U.S. Open and the World Series twice.

“All my friends and workmates, all of them through the years,” Sibley said at the Emmys ceremony in Bloomington. “So many. I’ve been blessed to live and work with so many great teammates in life, both at work and life. And it’s important to be a teammate.”

