Below average temperatures and dry conditions ahead for most of the week

After near normal temperatures yesterday, highs are back to below average today
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Although yesterday started off chilly with a low of 26 degrees and wind chills in the teens, temperatures warmed throughout the day to more seasonal temperatures.

Yesterday's Almanac
Temperatures today are right back to below average with highs in the low to mid-40s expected today and mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be breezy again from the northwest between 10 and 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 30 miles per hour possible.

Today's Forecast
Tonight will be breezy as well and blustery will low temperatures in the low to mid-20s overnight and partly cloudy skies. Winds will still be from the northwest between 15 and 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 30 miles per hour possible.

Tonight's Forecast
Tomorrow will be the coldest day of the week with high temperatures not even making it out of the 30s. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid to upper-30s across the region with breezy conditions continuing. Winds tomorrow will be from the north between 10 and 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 30 miles per hour possible. A plus side to tomorrow’s forecast is that skies will be sunny, but with the chilly temperatures and breezy conditions, the sunshine isn’t going to help much.

Tomorrow's Forecast
For the majority of the week, temperatures will be below average. By the end of the week and heading into next weekend, temperatures will warm and be above average. There are little to no chances for precipitation through the week and lots of sunshine ahead. By next Saturday, breezy conditions will return.

Extended Forecast
