4 wounded in shooting outside of Atlanta university library

The shooting happened early Sunday around 1:00 a.m. as students gathered outside of the...
The shooting happened early Sunday around 1:00 a.m. as students gathered outside of the Woodruff Library to listen to a DJ.
By Amanda Alvarado and Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - Authorities say four people were injured in a shooting outside of a library near Clark Atlanta University.

At least three of the victims are students, Atlanta News First reported.

The shooting happened early Sunday around 1:00 a.m. as students gathered outside of the Woodruff Library to listen to a DJ.

Police say three victims were taken to a hospital for treatment. A fourth victim was grazed by a bullet and refused medical attention.

The historically Black college was celebrating homecoming.

Copyright 2022 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Nicollet County say the body of Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson, 28, who has been...
UPDATE: Body of missing Nicollet man found
AEDs for Aidan
PEM family donates AEDs in honor of late son
GEOTEK breaking ground on new expansion
Stewartville manufacturer breaks ground on expansion project, plans to add more jobs
One of the drivers drove into the woods and ended up with a tree in the passenger seat, while...
Teens survive serious crash while racing after school
Minnesota Thrifter
Minnesota Thrifter Pop-Up Shop this weekend

Latest News

Jerry Toney, 25, was arrested for stealing a truck, Texas police said.
Police: Man walking around Walmart parking lot with hatchet arrested for stealing truck
Investigators inspect a site after shelling near an administrative building, in Donetsk, the...
Ukraine: Rockets strike mayor’s office in occupied Donetsk
A father and son on a fishing trip were caught off guard by a humpback whale that broke the...
Humpback whale breaches surface of the water near father and son
A father and son on a fishing trip were caught off guard by a humpback whale that broke the...
Father and son surprised by humpback whale while fishing