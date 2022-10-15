Unseasonably cold temperatures settle in for next several days

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Following a seasonal and sunny start to the weekend, clouds will gradually increase across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa throughout the evening. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight with temperatures in the mid-30s. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.

Wind forecast - Sunday
Wind forecast - Sunday(KTTC)

A cold and windy Sunday is on tap for the region with mostly cloudy skies and below-average temperatures in the mid-40s. Winds will be strong out of the northwest at 10-20 mph and gusts near 30 mph.

Unseasonably cold temps next week
Unseasonably cold temps next week(KTTC)

Unseasonably cold air will continue to be funneled into the Upper Midwest through early next week with a Canadian high-pressure system in control. Very chilly conditions are in store for the start of the work week on Monday with afternoon highs only in the mid-30s, roughly 20 degrees below normal. Mostly sunny skies are expected with breezy northwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Temperatures climb into the low 40s on Tuesday before reaching the mid-40s on Wednesday. Mostly to partly sunny skies are expected on both days.

A slow warming trend continues into the late week as temperatures reach the low 50s on Thursday with partly sunny skies. Seasonal temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s are expected to return to the region just in time for the weekend.

7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast(KTTC)

