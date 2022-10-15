Sports Extra 10-14

Sports Extra 10-14
Sports Extra 10-14
By Mark Poulose and Julian Mitchell
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Segment 1

- John Marshall vs. Century

- Austin vs. 8 Mayo

- Winona vs. 1 Stewartville

- 4 Lourdes vs. Zumbrota-Mazeppa

Segment 2

- Goodhue vs. Dover-Eyota

- Aidan Miller’s family donates AED to Goodhue and Dover-Eyota

- 5 Caledonia vs. St. Charles

- 5 Cannon Falls vs. Pine Island

Segment 3

- Mabel-Canton vs. 2 Lanesboro

- 6 Spring Grove vs. Kingsland

- Winona State FB Preview

- RCTC FB Preview

- KTTC Play of the Week

