Seasonal temperatures and sunny skies today; Cooling back down to start the week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After the first snowfall of the season yesterday, temperatures today will be more seasonal. It will be a good day for the Minnesota Pheasant Opener.

Highs today will be in the upper-50s and low-60s across the region with mostly sunny skies. It will be breezy today with winds from the west between 10 and 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 30 miles per hour at times.

Breezy conditions will continue into the overnight hours with winds tonight from the northwest between 10 and 20 miles per hour. Skies tonight will be mainly clear and low temperatures will be a bit warmer than the past few days, in the mid to upper-30s.

Tomorrow temperatures are back to well below average with highs in the 40s across the region. Breezy conditions are expected again tomorrow with winds out of the northwest between 10 and 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 30 miles per hour.

Temperatures this week will have an up-and-down trend. We’re above average today, but then temperatures drop back to well below average to start off the week. Through the middle of the week, temperatures will warm into the 50s and be right around average again.

Conditions through Monday will be breezy with gusts up to 30 miles per hour possible. Monday and Tuesday’s highs are expected to only be the in the 30s with overnight lows in the low-20s. We’ll warm back up through the middle of the week to more seasonal temperatures. Lots of sunshine and little moisture are expected coming up this week.

