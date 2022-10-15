PEM family donates AEDs in honor of late son

AEDs for Aidan
AEDs for Aidan
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 2:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EYOTA, Minn. (KTTC) – Karen Miller lost her son Aidan to sudden cardiac arrest in July of 2019. He collapsed while out fishing with friends. She says an AED would have saved his life. It’s now been her and her family’s mission to make sure all schools have an adequate number of AEDs, so a sudden heart attack could be prevented in someone else.

On Friday, Karen along with some of Aidan’s siblings and other family gifted new AEDs to both Dover-Eyota and Goodhue schools. They did so after the first quarter in the Goodhue vs. Dover-Eyota game in Eyota.

“It helps us to bring awareness to sudden cardiac arrest, especially in young athletes,” Karen said.

It’s an initiative the Millers say they will continue doing.

To learn more about Aidan, you can find a GoFundMe for these AEDs here.

A Facebook group in remembrance of Aidan can be found here.

