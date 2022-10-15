Civil legal system sees backlog, LAOC looking to fundraise for assistance

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Legal Assistance of Olmsted County (LAOC) hosted its annual fundraiser Friday. According to a private attorney at the event, this comes at a time where the civil legal system has seen a backlog of cases.

“We had a period of time where court just wasn’t happening, until we transitioned into zoom. Because of the criminal calendar, the civil calendar has been pushed back a bit,” said Danielle DiFiore, former president of Olmsted County Bar Association.

LAOC provides direct representation in the areas of family, domestic violence and housing law. Money was raised for those efforts through tickets for the event, a cash bar, a non-profit casino and a silent auction.

“From those who are homeless and are struggling to find stabilized housing, all the way to an employee who’s struggling at work. They need legal services. And LAOC is that foundational arm to really keep the community stabilized, and that’s why we truly need this organization to be funded and supported long-term,” said Ashton Boon former board president of LAOC.

The non-profit's application process can be reached here.

