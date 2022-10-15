Civil legal system sees backlog, LAOC looking to fundraise for assistance

Annual Fundraiser for LAOC
Annual Fundraiser for LAOC(Free-to-use)
By Brogan Maxwell
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Legal Assistance of Olmsted County (LAOC) hosted its annual fundraiser Friday. According to a private attorney at the event, this comes at a time where the civil legal system has seen a backlog of cases.

“We had a period of time where court just wasn’t happening, until we transitioned into zoom. Because of the criminal calendar, the civil calendar has been pushed back a bit,” said Danielle DiFiore, former president of Olmsted County Bar Association.

LAOC provides direct representation in the areas of family, domestic violence and housing law. Money was raised for those efforts through tickets for the event, a cash bar, a non-profit casino and a silent auction.

“From those who are homeless and are struggling to find stabilized housing, all the way to an employee who’s struggling at work. They need legal services. And LAOC is that foundational arm to really keep the community stabilized, and that’s why we truly need this organization to be funded and supported long-term,” said Ashton Boon former board president of LAOC.

The non-profit’s application process can be reached here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the drivers drove into the woods and ended up with a tree in the passenger seat, while...
Teens survive serious crash while racing after school
Britt Noser and Kim Norton
Rochester mayoral candidates spar over issues, Soldiers Field
Female quarterback Ava Matz has been playing football since eighth grade.
Female quarterback starts in high school homecoming game
Rochester bus shelters damage
Four Rochester bus shelters damaged within 10 days
From left; Abby Hoyer, Tom and Gena Hoyer, and Michael Schulman react during the reading of...
Parkland school shooter to get life sentence for killing 17

Latest News

SCAM ALERT
Scammers using Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Number
Companies connecting to students
Companies reaching out to high school students amid staffing shortages
Companies connecting with high school students
The company says the expansion is needed to help meet its growing demand for products.
Stewartville manufacturer breaks ground on expansion project, plans to add more jobs