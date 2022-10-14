UPDATE: Body of missing Nicollet man found

Authorities in Nicollet County say the body of Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson, 28, who has been...
Authorities in Nicollet County say the body of Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson, 28, who has been missing since Sep. 30 has been found.(Nicollet County Sheriff's Office)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office says the body of a missing Nicollet man has been found.

Authorities say the body of 28-year-old Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamsen of Nicollet has been found in a wooded area near Minneopa State Park. A cause of death is yet to be determined pending an autopsy.

Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson had been missing since Sep. 30.

Family members were concerned because he did not have his medication with him.

The sheriff’s office thanks everyone that called in with tips.

