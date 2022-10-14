Toward Zero Deaths campaign awards traffic safety leaders of Minnesota

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KTTC) – Eleven people and one organization was recognized by Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths program representatives at the 2022 TZD Conference Wednesday, Oct. 12, for their innovative efforts to reduce the number of traffic deaths and injuries in the state.

The traffic safety awards are presented annually by the Minnesota departments of health, public safety and transportation at the annual TZD Conference. The awards recognize excellence and innovation in reducing the number of life-changing crashes and improving traffic safety on Minnesota roads.

According to Minnesota Department of Transportation, nearly 900 traffic safety professionals attended this year’s TZD conference in-person in St. Cloud, or online.

Among the 12 recognized, two are from southeast Minnesota.

TZD Distinguished Public Leadership Award (Greater Minnesota) – Sheriff Kevin Torgerson, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office

TZD Enforcement Star Award – Deputy Chad Myers, Winona County Sheriff’s Office

Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office shared the recognition on Facebook.

The other 10 recognized at the TZD conference are as follows:

Twin Cities Metro area winners:

TZD Kathy Swanson Outstanding Service Award – Dakota County Traffic Engineer Kristi Sebastian

TZD Distinguished Public Leadership Award (Twin Cities Metro area) – Chief Jeff Tate, Shakopee Police Department

TZD Media Award – Boyd Huppert, KARE-11 television journalist

TZD Traffic Safety Innovation Award – Richfield Police Department

TZD Child Passenger Safety Star Award – Officer Ryan Kuffel, Eden Prairie Police Department

TZD Engineering Star Award – State Traffic Safety Engineer Derek Leuer, MnDOT

Greater Minnesota winners:

TZD Emerging Leader Award – Ava Chen, Kylie Karsky and Molly McCloud, 2021 interns for the Shreya R. Dixit Foundation

TZD Emerging Leader Award – Princeton High School SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions) Organization

TZD Emergency and Trauma Services Star Award – Flight Paramedic Josh Duda, North Memorial Health Air Care, Brainerd

TZD Education Star Award – TZD Coalition Coordinator Mary Erickson, Renville County

The Minnesota TZD program is an interdisciplinary partnership led by the state departments of health, transportation and public safety. This collaboration began in 2003 and has worked to reduce roadway fatalities by 25%.

Learn more about TZD or how to get involved here.

