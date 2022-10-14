Stewarville manufacturer breaks ground on expansion project, plans to add more jobs

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – A Stewartville manufacturer is announcing an expansion project and plans to add more jobs to the community in the next year.

GEOTEK in Stewartville broke ground Friday morning on its latest expansion project.

GEOTEK breaking ground on new expansion
The manufacturer is working with A.B. Systems, out of Rochester, to construct a 30,000 square-foot warehouse, attached to the existing facility.

The company says the expansion is needed to help meet its growing demand for products.

The new space will be used as a warehouse to house extra product, which allows for more equipment and manufacturing space.

“We’ve got a history of expansion, most recently broke ground in 2019 and completed the expansion in 2020,” GEOTEK CEO Ben Wiltsie said. “This is really the continuation of that growth. The demand is here and we’re happy to be able to support it with additional capacity.”

GEOTEK plans to add 100 jobs in the next year with this expansion.

Construction will begin next week and is expected to be completed in April or May of next year.

