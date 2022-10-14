Snow and rain showers possible today; a breezy, cool weekend is in store

High temps will be in the 40s today; chilly days in the 30s, 40s, and 50s are ahead in the next week
By Ted Schmidt
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It feels like we’ve jumped ahead about a month as our weather right now has the look and feel of a late November day. A storm system grazing our area to the north is producing thick clouds, cold winds, and some snow showers in the Upper Mississippi Valley as it moves toward the Great Lakes. We’ll have light snow showers or flurries in the area this morning before we enjoy a brief break in the action during the midday hours. There will be a chance for some widely scattered rain showers that may once again mix with snowflakes in the late afternoon and early evening. No snowfall accumulation is expected in our area, but a minor coating of grassy accumulation is possible to our north and northeast. High temperatures will be in the mid-40s with brisk northwest winds that will keep wind chill value in the 30s throughout the day.

We'll have snow showers and flurries in the morning and then sparse rain showers late in the afternoon today. High temps will be in the 40s with wind chills in the 30s.(KTTC)
Wind chill values will be in the 30s throughout the day.(KTTC)
We'll have snow showrs and flurries in the morning with a few rain showers possible late in the day.(KTTC)

There may be a few sparse rain or snow showers around during the first half of Friday night football, but skies will clear quickly toward the end of the games and winds will be a bit lighter than the afternoon portion of the day. Temperatures will drop from the low 40s to the mid-30s by the end of the game. Temperatures overnight will fall into the upper 20s to low 30s.

The weekend looks breezy and cool. We'll have sunny skies Saturday with extra cloud cover on Sunday.(KTTC)

Warmer air will blow into the area on Saturday with the help of a gusty westerly breeze. There will be abundant sunshine throughout the day and temperatures will warm quickly, eventually reaching the mid and upper 50s in the afternoon. Those winds will reach 25 miles per hour, adding a bit of a chill to the air.

Clouds will thicken once again for Sunday and a raw northwest breeze will draw in colder air. High temperatures will be in the mid-40s Sunday and wind chill values will hover in the 30s.

We’ll start next week on a very cold note for October standards. Even with a fair amount of sunshine in the area, high temperatures Monday will only reach the upper 30s in most of the area. Under even sunnier skies, we’ll have high temperatures in the low 40s Tuesday before a much warmer air mass builds into the region for the middle of the week.

Temps will be chilly this weekend. A slow warming trend is in store for next week.(KTTC)

High temperatures will reach the low 50s next Wednesday before climbing into the mid and then upper 50sd late in the week and for the following weekend.

Temps will be unseasonably cold this weekend. A slow warming trend will help temps reach seasonable levels late next week.(KTTC)

