Schleicher Funeral Homes talks funeral planning on Midwest Access

By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Schleicher Funeral Homes joined Midwest Access Friday to discuss how to be prepared for funeral planning and financial planning.

August Schleicher, a licensed mortician, shared funeral preparation tips.

The first step is to contact your local preferred funeral home.

He also said it is never too early to plan.

The amount of money for someone to set aside for a funeral can range from $4,000 to $18,000. Funeral directors will walk you through the different caskets and price options.

Right now, you should be sharing funeral details with your family including the type of funeral you desire, whether that is traditional or memorial services.

One issue that people can sometimes run into is not knowing what their families wishes were.

Cremation is another option that is on the lower end of the price scale and they highly recommend burying cremated remains in a cemetery.

More information can be found on Schleicher Funeral Homes’ website.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the drivers drove into the woods and ended up with a tree in the passenger seat, while...
Teens survive serious crash while racing after school
Britt Noser and Kim Norton
Rochester mayoral candidates spar over issues, Soldiers Field
Female quarterback Ava Matz has been playing football since eighth grade.
Female quarterback starts in high school homecoming game
From left; Abby Hoyer, Tom and Gena Hoyer, and Michael Schulman react during the reading of...
Parkland school shooter to get life sentence for killing 17
Rochester bus shelters damage
Four Rochester bus shelters damaged within 10 days

Latest News

Mitchell's Movie Minute
Rochester
Goonies Comedy Club: Julie Bane
Goonies Comedy Club: Julie Bane
Goonies Comedy Club: Julie Bane
Traveling Art Studio
Painting pumpkins with ‘Art on the Go’