Schleicher Funeral Homes talks funeral planning on Midwest Access

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Schleicher Funeral Homes joined Midwest Access Friday to discuss how to be prepared for funeral planning and financial planning.

August Schleicher, a licensed mortician, shared funeral preparation tips.

The first step is to contact your local preferred funeral home.

He also said it is never too early to plan.

The amount of money for someone to set aside for a funeral can range from $4,000 to $18,000. Funeral directors will walk you through the different caskets and price options.

Right now, you should be sharing funeral details with your family including the type of funeral you desire, whether that is traditional or memorial services.

One issue that people can sometimes run into is not knowing what their families wishes were.

Cremation is another option that is on the lower end of the price scale and they highly recommend burying cremated remains in a cemetery.

More information can be found on Schleicher Funeral Homes’ website.

