Scammers using Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Number

SCAM ALERT
SCAM ALERT(WGCL)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating residents receiving phone calls that show up on as coming from the sheriff’s office.

The number comes up as 507-328- 6800. That number is the real phone number for our Non-Emergency Dispatch Center. However, the sheriff’s office says these calls are not legitimate. The caller says the person being called has warrants and needs to pay immediately or be arrested.

The sheriff’s office does not and will not call anyone direct demanding immediate payment or face arrest.

“It is unfortunate that these scammers are spoofing the real Non-Emergency Dispatch number to show up on a person’s callers ID but be assured- THIS IS A SCAM CALL. Do not give the caller any personal information and do not send any type of payment. As always, be wary and use caution when dealing with these type of calls. " Said the sheriff’s office.

Law Enforcement reminds you to protect your personal information and do not send payment to anyone you do not know, regardless of what tactics they may use.

