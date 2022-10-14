RPU linemen reflect on their mutual aid trip to Florida

RPU
RPU(KTTC)
By Noah Caplan
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After nine long days, five Rochester Public (Utilities) RPU workers returned to Rochester following their mutual aid trip to Florida.

“Compared to the tornado that came through last year, it was similar damage like that with broken poles and high straight-line winds,” said RPU Lineman Chad Peterson.

The crew was deployed to Bartow, Florida, where they restored power to more than 11,000 residents in 2-3 days.

“It’s still, basically, you’re putting poles and wire in there and you’re getting power to people’s places,” said RPU Lineman Bjorn Olson.

The workers said the work they did in Florida was not too different from their everyday jobs. They also said the community greeted them with open arms.

“We had four pizzas delivered, a box of brownies, and a case of water from four different people,” said RPU Lineman Tom St. Marie.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the drivers drove into the woods and ended up with a tree in the passenger seat, while...
Teens survive serious crash while racing after school
Britt Noser and Kim Norton
Rochester mayoral candidates spar over issues, Soldiers Field
Female quarterback Ava Matz has been playing football since eighth grade.
Female quarterback starts in high school homecoming game
From left; Abby Hoyer, Tom and Gena Hoyer, and Michael Schulman react during the reading of...
Parkland school shooter to get life sentence for killing 17
Rochester bus shelters damage
Four Rochester bus shelters damaged within 10 days

Latest News

Mitchell's Movie Minute
Rochester
Goonies Comedy Club: Julie Bane
Traveling Art Studio
Painting pumpkins with ‘Art on the Go’
KTTC
Craft and Vendor Show at Graham Arenas Park
Olmsted County
Olmsted County receives 100 more catalytic converter kits amid latest wave of thefts