RPU linemen reflect on their mutual aid trip to Florida

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After nine long days, five Rochester Public (Utilities) RPU workers returned to Rochester following their mutual aid trip to Florida.

“Compared to the tornado that came through last year, it was similar damage like that with broken poles and high straight-line winds,” said RPU Lineman Chad Peterson.

The crew was deployed to Bartow, Florida, where they restored power to more than 11,000 residents in 2-3 days.

“It’s still, basically, you’re putting poles and wire in there and you’re getting power to people’s places,” said RPU Lineman Bjorn Olson.

The workers said the work they did in Florida was not too different from their everyday jobs. They also said the community greeted them with open arms.

“We had four pizzas delivered, a box of brownies, and a case of water from four different people,” said RPU Lineman Tom St. Marie.

