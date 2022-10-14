RPT invites Rochester community to participate in Try Transit Week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Public Transit (RPT) is holding Try Transit Week from October 17-21.

According to RPT, it will be a week of activities and promotions to encourage people to try transit for the first time, to invite past riders to return to RPT, and recognize loyal customers for their support.

During the week, RPT will be celebrating and rewarding customers who take a trip on public Transit in a number of ways.

With each transit trip, customers can earn an entry in a drawing for prizes including: A one-year bus pass ($480 value); tickets to Kat Perkins at Mayo Civic Center; gift certificates for local dining; and RPT swag. To be entered, riders can log the trip using the free Arrive Rochester app or take a selfie on the bus and post to social media with the hashtag #RPT_Ride.

Riders can also complete a Passport by trying four different type of trips over the course of the week, and then redeem the completed passport for a 5-liter RPT-branded dry bag.

Thursday is a fare holiday. All routes, all day Thursday will be free.

Passengers should also be on the lookout for City officials who will be riding the bus and stationed at stops to reward riders with some goodies.

More details can be found here.

