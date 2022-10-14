Rochester Public Schools shares safety and security updates

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Public Schools (RPS) sent out some information to RPS families Friday regarding school safety and security.

The message included information and updates on the Safe and Open Schools Plan, severe weather, health, security and crisis.

RPS has designed its 2022-23 school year programs to include several layers of mitigation, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), and local medical experts regarding COVID-19. This is outlined in the Safe and Open Schools Plan.

In case of inclement weather that causes emergency school closings, RPS will notify staff, families, and students ahead of time. All school closing information will be communicated by the Director of Communications or designee through:

Parent and staff notification system (messages via Skylert)

District and school websites

Social media

Local media outlets – such as, but not limited to, KTTC, KAAL ABC 6, KIMT, and KROC

Families with students in the district are automatically enrolled in the Skylert messaging system, and community members also have the option to opt into Skylert to learn about school closings.

RPS has prepared each school with equipment to tend to minor emergencies including AEDs, med kits that contain tourniquets, pressure bandages and hemostat agents.

In the event of an emergency, RPS Emergency Notification System gives multiple avenues/options of direct contact to first responders, should it be needed.

RPS said it maintains a close partnership with the Rochester Police Department and other law enforcement agencies to keep its students and schools safe, including but not limited to assigning licensed School Resource Officers (SROs) to all of our schools.

In addition, RPS has made recent enhancements to buildings throughout the District, including:

Adding door buzzer and cameras at all sites

Securing entry points, ensuring only a single point of entry

Continually upgrading camera systems at all sites

Expanding District radio systems

Distributing antenna systems/boosters

Providing propped door notifications.

All visitors to all school buildings are signed in using the Raptor system. This system checks visitors against a variety of lists such as sex-offender registry lists.

If a crisis were to arise, RPS has a Crisis Response Team that provides guidance and mental health resource information to schools related to managing crisis events.

Following a crisis, one of the goals for RPS is to return the school to its normal functioning level as soon as possible by providing resources and support such as mental health and crisis response teams.

In the event of a crisis, the Office of Communications will be working with school building leaders to communicate to families status updates as appropriate. Updates will be provided via Skylert emails, on the District and/or school website and on RPS social media.

