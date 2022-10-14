Rochester Public Library will be closed Monday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Due to construction impacts, the Rochester Public Library (RPL) will be closed Monday, Oct. 17, while construction crews remove a skylight in the main entryway to the building.

According to RPL, it is expected to reopen on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 10 a.m.

Crews have been working on replacing RPL’s original roof and notified library leadership about the skylight removal this week.

“By having to close off the only public staircases to the 2nd floor and skyway, customers are unable to fully access the library,” Library Director Karen Lemke said. “While we never like to close, we also want to ensure customers can safely enter and leave the building at all times.”

During the closure library staff will participate in “back of the house” work such as shelving, collection maintenance, and other labor-intensive projects as well as staff development activities.

The outdoor book drop will remain open and holds on library materials will be available one additional day.

Originally slated to be complete at the end of October, the project is now expected to wrap up in early November 2022.

Once the skylight is removed, a temporary cover will be placed until a new skylight can be installed.

