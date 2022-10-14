Rochester Public Library will be closed Monday

rpl
rpl(KTTC)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Due to construction impacts, the Rochester Public Library (RPL) will be closed Monday, Oct. 17, while construction crews remove a skylight in the main entryway to the building. 

According to RPL, it is expected to reopen on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 10 a.m.

Crews have been working on replacing RPL’s original roof and notified library leadership about the skylight removal this week. 

“By having to close off the only public staircases to the 2nd floor and skyway, customers are unable to fully access the library,” Library Director Karen Lemke said. “While we never like to close, we also want to ensure customers can safely enter and leave the building at all times.”

During the closure library staff will participate in “back of the house” work such as shelving, collection maintenance, and other labor-intensive projects as well as staff development activities.

The outdoor book drop will remain open and holds on library materials will be available one additional day.

Originally slated to be complete at the end of October, the project is now expected to wrap up in early November 2022.

Once the skylight is removed, a temporary cover will be placed until a new skylight can be installed.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Britt Noser and Kim Norton
Rochester mayoral candidates spar over issues, Soldiers Field
Female quarterback Ava Matz has been playing football since eighth grade.
Female quarterback starts in high school homecoming game
From left; Abby Hoyer, Tom and Gena Hoyer, and Michael Schulman react during the reading of...
Parkland school shooter to get life sentence for killing 17
Riverside bussing issue
Riverside Elementary searching for solutions after district eliminated closest bus route
FILE - The panel included new evidence from the U.S. Secret Service about its actions with...
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video

Latest News

Get to know the LIFE Center of Freeborn County
Get to know the LIFE Center of Freeborn County
Albert Lea nonprofit provides sense of purpose, belonging
MAKING AN IMPACT: Albert Lea nonprofit provides sense of purpose, belonging
LIFE Center of Freeborn County
MAKING AN IMPACT: Albert Lea nonprofit provides sense of purpose, belonging
Rochester
Ben Marcotte opening at Goonie’s Comedy Club