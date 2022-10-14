Phishing scam targeting senior citizens

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Someone posing as Charter Spectrum called Jean David promising her a savings of 35% off her Spectrum bill with a “senior discount.” The catch? Charter Spectrum does not offer such a discount.

“He said, ‘go get your spectrum bill.’ So, it all sounded very legitimate,” said David, a Charter Spectrum customer targeted in the scam.

The phishing scammer was trying to get her social security number.

“That was a big red flag for me. I said, ‘I don’t give that out,’” said David.

David then hung up the phone and called the local police department. She says the scammers told her to verify with Spectrum if such a deal exists. She then confirmed with Spectrum that such a deal does not exist.

“Spectrum will never call customers to ask for sensitive personal information such as social security numbers to obtain promotions,” said Jay Saunders, a Sr. Manager of communications with Charter.

Spectrum also says if a customer is experiencing any doubts about the validity of a caller, to hang up and call their customer service line that’s on their bill to verify.

“I do not give that out (social security number) over the phone. You are a stranger; I don’t know you. And I will not give it out. I think that’s the message. You have to be firm on that. And you can’t let them talk you into it,” said David.

Many different companies are impersonated with phishing scams. Verifying directly with the company or the service applies to all potential red flags that pop-up.

